Ukraine takes Russia to Europe rights court over 'targeted assassinations'

Strasbourg (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Ukraine has accused Russia of "targeted assassinations" of "perceived opponents" in a case lodged at the European Court of Human Rights, the court said Tuesday, confirming the latest salvo by Kiev in a barrage of legal complaints against Moscow.

The case, which was filed last week, accuses Russia of carrying out assassinations "in Russia and on the territory of other states... outside a situation of armed conflict".