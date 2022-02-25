Ukraine Tells IAEA 'Unknown Armed Forces' Took Over Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant - IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that "unknown armed forces" took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant, adding that there the incident did not lead to any casualties or destruction, IAEA said on Thursday.

"Regarding the situation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine has informed the IAEA that "unidentified armed forces" have taken control of all facilities of the State Specialized Enterprise Chornobyl NPP, located within the Exclusion Zone. The counterpart added that there had been no casualties nor destruction at the industrial site," IAEA said in a statement.