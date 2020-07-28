Ukraine Temporarily Cancels Entry Visas for Chinese Tourist Arrivals, Transit - President

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree to let Chinese nationals visit Ukraine for tourism purposes without visas for the next six months, his press service said on Tuesday.

Chinese tourists will be able to visit Ukraine without the need to apply for a visa from August 1 until January 31, as long as the visit does not exceed 30 days in a 180-day interval, according to the decree.

The visa-free entry will also apply to transit through Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Presidency said the waiver of visas for Chinese tourists pursued to enhance the relationship between the two countries and stimulate the bilateral cooperation in tourism.

The decree enters into force immediately upon publication.