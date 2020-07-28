UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Temporarily Cancels Entry Visas For Chinese Tourist Arrivals, Transit - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Ukraine Temporarily Cancels Entry Visas for Chinese Tourist Arrivals, Transit - President

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree to let Chinese nationals visit Ukraine for tourism purposes without visas for the next six months, his press service said on Tuesday.

Chinese tourists will be able to visit Ukraine without the need to apply for a visa from August 1 until January 31, as long as the visit does not exceed 30 days in a 180-day interval, according to the decree.

The visa-free entry will also apply to transit through Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Presidency said the waiver of visas for Chinese tourists pursued to enhance the relationship between the two countries and stimulate the bilateral cooperation in tourism.

The decree enters into force immediately upon publication.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Visit January August Visa From

Recent Stories

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

1 minute ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

14 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

14 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

19 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.