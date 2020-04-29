Ukraine Tests New Rocket In Odessa Region - General Staff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:30 PM
Kiev is conducting the second round of testing of Typhoon-1 rockets in the Odessa region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Kiev is conducting the second round of testing of Typhoon-1 rockets in the Odessa region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday.
"The second round of preliminary testing for maximum range of domestically-produced Typhoon-1 jet-propelled projectiles is taking place at a test site in the Odessa region as a part of large-scale rocket tests.
This is 122-millimeter (4.8-inch) ammunition to replace Grad jet-propelled projectiles," the general staff wrote on Facebook.
In 2017, then-President Petro Poroshenko launched a rearmament campaign to provide cutting-edge weaponry for the Ukrainian armed forces. Later, in 2019, Yuriy Yekhanurov, a former defense minister, described the Ukrainian efforts as lackluster.