Ukraine Tests New Rocket in Odessa Region - General Staff

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Kiev is conducting the second round of testing of Typhoon-1 rockets in the Odessa region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"The second round of preliminary testing for maximum range of domestically-produced Typhoon-1 jet-propelled projectiles is taking place at a test site in the Odessa region as a part of large-scale rocket tests.

This is 122-millimeter (4.8-inch) ammunition to replace Grad jet-propelled projectiles," the general staff wrote on Facebook.

In 2017, then-President Petro Poroshenko launched a rearmament campaign to provide cutting-edge weaponry for the Ukrainian armed forces. Later, in 2019, Yuriy Yekhanurov, a former defense minister, described the Ukrainian efforts as lackluster.