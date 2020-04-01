UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Tests Short-Range Missile Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:48 PM

Ukraine Tests Short-Range Missile Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Ukraine test-fired several short-range ballistic missiles this week despite a quarantine aimed to stop the new coronavirus from spreading, the Security and Defense Council said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Ukraine test-fired several short-range ballistic missiles this week despite a quarantine aimed to stop the new coronavirus from spreading, the Security and Defense Council said Wednesday.

"Even during the quarantine measures due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ukrainian missile program is being consistently implemented...

On March 30-31, 2020, State Kyiv Design Bureau 'Luch' successfully conducted regular tests of the 'Vilkha-M' missile," the statement read.

Ukraine hopes that the missile, which has a 120 kilometer (75 mile) "destruction range," will become a powerful weapon in service of its land forces.

The Ukrainian government has closed the borders, stopped public transport and shut nonessential businesses until at least April 24 to limit the spread of the virus, which has infected 669 people and killed 17 in the country.

