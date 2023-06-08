Ukraine Threatens CSTO in Terms of Use of Nuclear, Chemical, Biological Weapons - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Ukraine poses a threat to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in terms of the development and use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"The need for demilitarization is also caused by the fact that Ukraine, packed with weapons, poses a threat to Russia and to the CSTO as a whole, including from the point of view of the development and use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons," Patrushev said at a meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CSTO countries with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.