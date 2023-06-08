UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Threatens CSTO In Terms Of Use Of Nuclear, Chemical, Biological Weapons - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Ukraine Threatens CSTO in Terms of Use of Nuclear, Chemical, Biological Weapons - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Ukraine poses a threat to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in terms of the development and use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"The need for demilitarization is also caused by the fact that Ukraine, packed with weapons, poses a threat to Russia and to the CSTO as a whole, including from the point of view of the development and use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons," Patrushev said at a meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CSTO countries with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear From

Recent Stories

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Ministe ..

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Minister Of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference fo ..

Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the OI ..

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awarenes ..

Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awareness session

10 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooper ..

Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooperation In The Field Of Energy

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Coo ..

Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Cooperation and Trade Enhancement

22 minutes ago
 Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting p ..

Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting platform on federal level

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.