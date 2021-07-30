Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain Delta variant spread

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health has introduced new border crossing rules to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Thursday

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ukrainian Ministry of Health has introduced new border crossing rules to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Thursday.

In particular, the new rules stipulate a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for all non-vaccinated people who had previously stayed more than seven days during the last two weeks in Russia or India.

"The foreigners must have an insurance certificate and one of the documents: negative PCR test, negative antigen test or a full course of vaccination," the ministry said on its Corona-virus Info Telegram channel.

Igor Kuzin, chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine, noted that 17 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant were recorded in the country in a local media interview on Thursday.

As of Friday, 2,330,440 COVID-19 cases and 55,489 related deaths have been reported and nearly 5.4 million vaccine shots have been administered in Ukraine, the country's health authorities said.