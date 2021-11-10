UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Tightens Security On Border With Belarus To Deter Migrant Influx - Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Ukrainian border guards are reinforcing security measures on the border with Belarus to deter possible infiltration of migrants, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Yenin said that Ukraine's "neighbors" were trying to increase the flow of refugees into the country, in order to provoke a migration crisis.

"Measures are being taken for the engineering arrangement of the section of the state border of Ukraine with Belarus. The state border protection bodies of Ukraine will be reinforced with personnel, equipment, and special means, including drones, and service dogs," the minister was quoted as saying by the RBC-Ukraine agency.

The situation on the border is fully controlled, and Kiev has analyzed probable paths of refugees to enter Ukraine, Yenin added.

On Monday, thousands of illegal migrants, mostly from middle East and Asia, moved to the Polish border from the territory of Belarus.

On Tuesday, over 2,000 refugees and migrants were reported to have set up camps near Poland on the Belarusian side. The refugees tried to go through the border barriers as the Polish authorities refused to let them enter. Warsaw, Prague, and Vilnius have called upon the European Union to impose new sanctions on Minsk over the refugee influx.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed Minsk for using refugees for political purposes, as Belarusian authorities are believed to be providing undocumented migrants with visas on arrival and transporting them to EU borders to get back at Brussels for sanctions. Minsk has rejected the allegations, saying it can no longer suppress migration to neighboring countries due to the lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.

