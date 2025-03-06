Ukraine Titanium Mine Hopes US Deal Will Bring Funds
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In a barren, yellow-and-grey moonscape, heavy machinery grinds away at a titanium mine in the heart of Ukraine.
Despite tensions between Ukraine and the United States, hopes are high that the two countries can strike a minerals deal that would bring much-needed investment.
"Ukraine is very rich in mineral resources and if we do not extract them, Ukraine will simply lose out on revenues that it could have obtained," said Dmytro Golik, head of the mine operator.
Located in the Zhytomyr region in the western part of central Ukraine, the mine contains ilmenite, a titanium-iron oxide mineral which is widely used for pigments.
US President Donald Trump wants a share in revenues from Ukraine's mineral wealth as compensation for the military and financial aid Washington has poured into Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion more than three years ago.
Ukraine, which has around five percent of global mineral resources, is the 11th biggest titanium producer in the world, according to World Mining Data.
Its mineral reserves could contain around 185 million tonnes of titanium, including as much as 65 million tonnes in the Zhytomyr region alone, Golik said.
- Fraught negotiations -
A Ukraine-US deal on minerals was due to have been signed at the White House last week, but the event was called off after a spectacular televised clash between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Even before the meltdown in Washington, negotiations on the document were fraught.
Zelensky rejected several versions, pointing to the risk of plunging "10 generations of Ukrainians" into debt.
Kyiv and Washington finally agreed on a framework agreement for the creation of a joint fund that would handle part of the revenues from Ukrainian mineral extraction.
In the last few days, Ukrainian and US officials have signalled a readiness to sign the agreement soon, but no date has been fixed and terms could change again.
Golik declined to speculate on what the deal could contain and does not know if his mine, which covers 400 hectares and employs 350 people, would be part of it.
But he is adamant that the sector "really needs investment" since Ukrainian companies are not putting money into it.
"Who would these investors be? I think our employees, our people, are less interested in that than in having stable jobs."
Recent Stories
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea fighter jets accidentally drop bombs, civilians among 15 injured6 minutes ago
-
Ukraine titanium mine hopes US deal will bring funds6 minutes ago
-
Preparations for upcoming Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk discussed in Moscow26 minutes ago
-
Sergeyenko: Belarus values friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan26 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches Iftar, dates distribution programs in Kosova46 minutes ago
-
Makkah security ensures safe, smooth Umrah experience during Ramadan46 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese premier hosts his Kyrgyz counterpart56 minutes ago
-
Ntamack, Alldritt start for France in Ireland Six Nations showdown56 minutes ago
-
Trump Agriculture Department firings temporarily reinstated by workers’ board56 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia distributes Iftar meals, dates in Kenya56 minutes ago
-
Across China: Ice fishing becomes new spotlight in NE China's booming ice-and-snow economy1 hour ago
-
Inter's strike force seize control of Champions League last-16 tie1 hour ago