Ukraine titanium mine hopes US deal will bring funds

, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In a barren, yellow-and-grey moonscape, heavy machinery grinds away at a titanium mine in the heart of Ukraine.

Despite tensions between Ukraine and the United States, hopes are high that the two countries can strike a minerals deal that would bring much-needed investment.

"Ukraine is very rich in mineral resources and if we do not extract them, Ukraine will simply lose out on revenues that it could have obtained," said Dmytro Golik, head of the mine operator.

Located in the Zhytomyr region in the western part of central Ukraine, the mine contains ilmenite, a titanium-iron oxide mineral which is widely used for pigments.

US President Donald Trump wants a share in revenues from Ukraine's mineral wealth as compensation for the military and financial aid Washington has poured into Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion more than three years ago.

Ukraine, which has around five percent of global mineral resources, is the 11th biggest titanium producer in the world, according to World Mining Data.

Its mineral reserves could contain around 185 million tonnes of titanium, including as much as 65 million tonnes in the Zhytomyr region alone, Golik said.

- Fraught negotiations -

A Ukraine-US deal on minerals was due to have been signed at the White House last week, but the event was called off after a spectacular televised clash between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Even before the meltdown in Washington, negotiations on the document were fraught.

Zelensky rejected several versions, pointing to the risk of plunging "10 generations of Ukrainians" into debt.

Kyiv and Washington finally agreed on a framework agreement for the creation of a joint fund that would handle part of the revenues from Ukrainian mineral extraction.

In the last few days, Ukrainian and US officials have signalled a readiness to sign the agreement soon, but no date has been fixed and terms could change again.

Golik declined to speculate on what the deal could contain and does not know if his mine, which covers 400 hectares and employs 350 people, would be part of it.

But he is adamant that the sector "really needs investment" since Ukrainian companies are not putting money into it.

"Who would these investors be? I think our employees, our people, are less interested in that than in having stable jobs."