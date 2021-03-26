Ukraine to Administer 2nd Dose of Covishield Vaccine in May to Gain Effectiveness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine plans to administer the second dose of the CoviShield coronavirus vaccine India-produced version of the AstraZeneca shot in late May, Chief Medical Officer of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Ukraine plans to administer the second dose of the CoviShield coronavirus vaccine India-produced version of the AstraZeneca shot in late May, Chief Medical Officer of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said on Friday.

Specialists initially believed that inoculations with the second dose should be carried out 29 days after the first injection. However, the latest studies revealed that it is more effective to administer it during the 12th week.

"We postponed the second injection to the 12th week. It has nothing to do with possible disruptions in vaccines' supplies ... The health ministry guarantees that the vaccine for the second shot will be available and sufficient for everyone who is vaccinated.

The second vaccination, we expect, will be in late May," Lyashko said at a briefing.

Ukraine received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from India on February 23, launching the mass immunization campaign the next day. So far, 174,325 people out of some 44 million have been vaccinated.

Apart from some 5.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Ukraine also received the first batch out of some two million CoronaVac vaccines produced by China's Sinovac Biotech earlier this week.

The country is also set to receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX scheme, and 10 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, with the possibility of acquiring additional five million doses.