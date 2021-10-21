UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Allow Consular Access To Detained Russian Citizen Kosyak - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that consular access to detained Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak will be granted.

Kosyak, a Luhansk People's Republic official in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), has been abducted near the contested town of Zolote in the Luhansk region.

Ukraine said he was spying on its troops. Luhansk has denied the claim. Moscow said that Kosyak is a Russian citizen and Kiev did not inform Russia's diplomatic missions about his detention.

According to international law, a consul has the right of access to a citizen of the state he represents. Such access will be provided," Kuleba said, as quoted by the the UNN agency.

