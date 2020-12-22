Ukraine to Ask Interpol for Search Notices for 32 Ships Over Entering Crimean Ports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Ukrainian prosecutors will ask Interpol to designate as wanted 32 ships which allegedly violated the rules on entry to or exit from the ports of Crimea, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's bureau for Crimea said on Monday.

"Another 32 vessels were identified which had violated the order of entry to or exit from the occupied peninsula. Arrests were imposed on these vessels as per petitions of the prosecutor's office," the bureau said in a press release, adding that it was going to "send a request to the Ukrainian office of Interpol to include these vessels in its search database."

The agency is also determined to seek international legal advice to implement the arrests, according to the press release.

Ukraine considers entry of foreign-flagged ships to the closed ports of Crimea a violation of its sovereignty with ensuing liability. According to the press release, Crimean ports are most frequently being "violated" by Russian-flagged ships, less frequently by those from Egypt, Lebanon and Syria.

In 2014, Crimea voted at a referendum to secede from Ukraine, to which it was transferred from Russia by the Soviet authorities in 1954, and reunite with Russia.

Ukraine has still not recognized the legitimacy of the referendum. Russia has insisted that the referendum was conducted in full compliance with international law and that it was the democratically expressed choice of the Crimean people to become part of Russia again.