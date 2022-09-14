UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Ask UN General Assembly To Let Zelenskyy Address Gathering By Video - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Ukraine to Ask UN General Assembly to Let Zelenskyy Address Gathering by Video - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Ukraine will ask the UN General Assembly to let Volodymyr Zelenskyy address it by video during the high-level week, even though only in-person participation is allowed this year, a UN source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The high-level week will take place on September 20-26.

"That is Ukraine Initiative (resolution) that would be tabled today/tomorrow for action on Friday," the source said.

Ukraine will ask the General Assembly to stream Zelenskyy's pre-recorded address, according to the source.

The office of the President of the General Assembly said that if such a request is received, it will require a simple majority to be granted.

The Russian mission to the UN previously objected to pre-recorded video participation in UN General Assembly events, even during COVID-19 restrictions. Russian delegates believe that it is a bad precedent and lowers the importance of the United Nations.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia September

Recent Stories

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

21 minutes ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

22 minutes ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

22 minutes ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

27 minutes ago
 Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 ..

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

27 minutes ago
 US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Po ..

US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Potential Invasion of Taiwan - R ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.