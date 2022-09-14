Ukraine to Ask UN General Assembly to Let Zelenskyy Address Gathering by Video - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Ukraine will ask the UN General Assembly to let Volodymyr Zelenskyy address it by video during the high-level week, even though only in-person participation is allowed this year, a UN source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The high-level week will take place on September 20-26.

"That is Ukraine Initiative (resolution) that would be tabled today/tomorrow for action on Friday," the source said.

Ukraine will ask the General Assembly to stream Zelenskyy's pre-recorded address, according to the source.

The office of the President of the General Assembly said that if such a request is received, it will require a simple majority to be granted.

The Russian mission to the UN previously objected to pre-recorded video participation in UN General Assembly events, even during COVID-19 restrictions. Russian delegates believe that it is a bad precedent and lowers the importance of the United Nations.