Ukraine to attract foreign loans for infrastructure modernization

Ukraine plans to attract loans from international financial organizations and foreign countries to modernize its infrastructure in the next three years, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance said recently

Ukraine plans to attract loans from international financial organizations and foreign countries to modernize its infrastructure in the next three years, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance said recently.

The foreign loans, with an estimation of 79.6 billion hryvnia (2.9 billion U.S.

Dollars), will be used for the country's economic and social development projects, according to a budget declaration for the period between 2022 and 2024 published Thursday by the Ministry of Finance on its website.

The funds will in particular be used to modernize infrastructure for fuel and energy, power generating facilities, and improve national highways and border infrastructure.

Ukraine's public external debt reached 1.252 trillion hryvnia as of April 30, according to the ministry.