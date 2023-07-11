Ukraine to Be Invited to NATO When All Members Agree, Conditions Met - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Ukraine will be invited to NATO when all member states agree on it and if Kiev meets all the conditions, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We also made clear that we will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when allies agree and conditions are met," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The secretary general also said that the procedure does not have a specific time frame