Ukraine to Become Member of EU, Requires Modernization, Reconstruction-European Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Ukraine will be a member of the European Union (EU) and Brussels is ready to integrate Kiev into its system but to accomplish this goal it needs to be modernized and reconstructed first, European Commission Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is a country that will be a member of the EU. It is one of our future countries. So, we need to...we will integrate them into our system. So for Ukraine to be a successful member of the EU and for the EU also to prosper, it is essential that the country is modernized, and reconstruction is a success. For us, that is not just important, I would say it's existential," Koopman said during a discussion hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce.

In March, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said that the accession of Ukraine to the European Union is likely to take years, not months in light of Kiev's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for his country's membership in the EU on February 28, 2022, after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. At the summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022, EU leaders granted candidate status to Ukraine and also to Moldova. Certain political reforms and a strengthening of control regarding corruption will be prerequisites for opening the negotiation process.