UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Become Member Of EU, Requires Modernization, Reconstruction-European Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Ukraine to Become Member of EU, Requires Modernization, Reconstruction-European Commission

Ukraine will be a member of the European Union (EU) and Brussels is ready to integrate Kiev into its system but to accomplish this goal it needs to be modernized and reconstructed first, European Commission Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Ukraine will be a member of the European Union (EU) and Brussels is ready to integrate Kiev into its system but to accomplish this goal it needs to be modernized and reconstructed first, European Commission Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is a country that will be a member of the EU. It is one of our future countries. So, we need to...we will integrate them into our system. So for Ukraine to be a successful member of the EU and for the EU also to prosper, it is essential that the country is modernized, and reconstruction is a success. For us, that is not just important, I would say it's existential," Koopman said during a discussion hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce.

In March, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said that the accession of Ukraine to the European Union is likely to take years, not months in light of Kiev's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for his country's membership in the EU on February 28, 2022, after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. At the summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022, EU leaders granted candidate status to Ukraine and also to Moldova. Certain political reforms and a strengthening of control regarding corruption will be prerequisites for opening the negotiation process.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels Kiev Moldova Chamber February March June Commerce

Recent Stories

Toll rises to 24 in latest Tunisia migrant shipwre ..

Toll rises to 24 in latest Tunisia migrant shipwreck tragedy

6 minutes ago
 NA voices concern over 'attempt to usurp Parliamen ..

NA voices concern over 'attempt to usurp Parliament's authority to legislate'

4 minutes ago
 Protest held against murder of Dr Sawand

Protest held against murder of Dr Sawand

4 minutes ago
 Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Ba ..

Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Barents Sea Near Russian Airspac ..

4 minutes ago
 Japan, US Conduct Air Force Drills in Response to ..

Japan, US Conduct Air Force Drills in Response to North Korea's Missile Launch - ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Leaders Want to Maintain Close Trade Relations ..

EU Leaders Want to Maintain Close Trade Relations With China - Polish Prime Mini ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.