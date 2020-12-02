Ukraine to Boycott Informal UNSC Talks With DPR, LPR Participation - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Ukraine will boycott the online informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Donbas crisis settlement, in which representatives of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics are set to participate, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

The UNSC will hold an informal Arria formula meeting on Minsk agreements implementation later on Wednesday, at Russia's initiative. LPR and DPR representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group, and DPR foreign minister have been invited.

"Not only Ukraine will boycott this meeting, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Estonia and Belgium will boycott it as well. This means, all member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe [OSCE] who are also members of the UNSC will boycott it, besides Russia. This is an important signal, as the OSCE participates in negotiations as part of the Trilateral Contact Group," Kuleba told the Ukrinform news agency.