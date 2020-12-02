UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Boycott Informal UNSC Talks With DPR, LPR Participation - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Ukraine to Boycott Informal UNSC Talks With DPR, LPR Participation - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Ukraine will boycott the online informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Donbas crisis settlement, in which representatives of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics are set to participate, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

The UNSC will hold an informal Arria formula meeting on Minsk agreements implementation later on Wednesday, at Russia's initiative. LPR and DPR representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group, and DPR foreign minister have been invited.

"Not only Ukraine will boycott this meeting, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Estonia and Belgium will boycott it as well. This means, all member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe [OSCE] who are also members of the UNSC will boycott it, besides Russia. This is an important signal, as the OSCE participates in negotiations as part of the Trilateral Contact Group," Kuleba told the Ukrinform news agency.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe France Germany Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Estonia United Kingdom Belgium United States All

Recent Stories

UAE launches Falcon Eye into space

6 minutes ago

Alexander Lukashenko Concerned Over Growing NATO M ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Believes Kazakahstan Will Organize Parliamen ..

7 minutes ago

Alexander Lukashenko Concerned Over Growing NATO M ..

13 minutes ago

Kiev Calls Reports of Deputy Prime Minister's Arre ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Wants All Partners in CSTO, CIS to Join Hum ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.