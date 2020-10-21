UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Build 2 Naval Bases In Black Sea, Import Ships - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Ukraine to Build 2 Naval Bases in Black Sea, Import Ships - Envoy

Ukraine's authorities are determined to construct two naval bases in the Black Sea and import foreign ships, the Ukrainian envoy in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, Leonid Kravchuk, said on Wednesday in an interview with the Ukrainian Internet news outlet Obozrevatel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Ukraine's authorities are determined to construct two naval bases in the Black Sea and import foreign ships, the Ukrainian envoy in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, Leonid Kravchuk, said on Wednesday in an interview with the Ukrainian internet news outlet Obozrevatel.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the country was launching the construction of two naval bases to "protect the Black Sea region."

"We need bases, they will be used by Ukraine. I have noticed somebody hinting that these bases will be foreign. It has nothing to do with foreign bases. A base will be built by Ukraine, but the ships will be bought. All countries buy ships. Why should Ukraine not be able to do so?" Kravchuk said.

He added that the missile boats, which Ukraine is going to import from the United Kingdom, would be twice as fast as the Russian boats.

"We do not have enough ships, but we have signed a strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, for the first time in history. Funds have been provided for the construction of the missile boats that are 2 or 2.5 times faster than those in other countries, particularly Russian ones," Kravchuk said.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the emergence of new naval bases "can certainly have quite negative consequences for the atmosphere of stability in the Black Sea region, taking into consideration all the existing realia. Such a threat exists potentially."

After the 2014 Crimea's reunification with Russia, Ukraine lost its main naval base in Sevastopol. Today the country's navy includes 16 ships and more than 40 auxiliary vessels, the majority of which were commissioned in the Soviet era.

Related Topics

Internet Import Ukraine Russia Buy United Kingdom National University All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Germany Ready to Send 160 Soldiers to NATO Countri ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court for deciding establishment of 120 ne ..

2 minutes ago

Italy starts issuing business visas to Pakistani i ..

2 minutes ago

Black day to be observed on Oct 27

2 minutes ago

Smog intensity to be lesser this year: SMBR

5 minutes ago

National U16 Volleyball Championship from Nov 28 i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.