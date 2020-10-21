Ukraine to Build 2 Naval Bases in Black Sea, Import Ships - Envoy

Ukraine's authorities are determined to construct two naval bases in the Black Sea and import foreign ships, the Ukrainian envoy in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, Leonid Kravchuk, said on Wednesday in an interview with the Ukrainian Internet news outlet Obozrevatel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Ukraine's authorities are determined to construct two naval bases in the Black Sea and import foreign ships, the Ukrainian envoy in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, Leonid Kravchuk, said on Wednesday in an interview with the Ukrainian internet news outlet Obozrevatel.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the country was launching the construction of two naval bases to "protect the Black Sea region."

"We need bases, they will be used by Ukraine. I have noticed somebody hinting that these bases will be foreign. It has nothing to do with foreign bases. A base will be built by Ukraine, but the ships will be bought. All countries buy ships. Why should Ukraine not be able to do so?" Kravchuk said.

He added that the missile boats, which Ukraine is going to import from the United Kingdom, would be twice as fast as the Russian boats.

"We do not have enough ships, but we have signed a strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, for the first time in history. Funds have been provided for the construction of the missile boats that are 2 or 2.5 times faster than those in other countries, particularly Russian ones," Kravchuk said.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the emergence of new naval bases "can certainly have quite negative consequences for the atmosphere of stability in the Black Sea region, taking into consideration all the existing realia. Such a threat exists potentially."

After the 2014 Crimea's reunification with Russia, Ukraine lost its main naval base in Sevastopol. Today the country's navy includes 16 ships and more than 40 auxiliary vessels, the majority of which were commissioned in the Soviet era.