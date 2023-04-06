Ukraine to Buy 50 Additional Polish Armored Vehicles - Government Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine has extended its purchase order for Polish armored vehicles Rosomak from 100 to 150, Polish government's official spokesman Piotr Mueller said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Ukraine has extended its purchase order for Polish armored vehicles Rosomak from 100 to 150, Polish government's official spokesman Piotr Mueller said on Thursday.

"The protocol of intentions regarding cooperation in buying military machinery was signed. We are talking about purchasing 150 'Rosomak,' three wheeled gun-mortars 'Rak,' 100 missiles for 'Piorun' MPADS. Relevant contracts will be signed in the near future," Muller told journalists following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Warsaw.

Rosomak is a wheeled armored vehicle manufactured on the basis of the licensed basic AMV XC-360p version of the vehicle constructed by the Finnish Patria company.

In a basic version it is armed with a 30-mm cannon.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution but rather escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.