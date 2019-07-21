Ukraine to Change For Better, Return Onto Peaceful Path - Opposition Platform Leader

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Yuriy Boyko, the leader of the Ukrainian Opposition Platform - For Life, which runs second in Ukraine's snap parliamentary vote, said on Sunday that his party would ensure that Ukraine changes for better and returns onto the path of peace.

"I would like to assure everybody who has voted at the polling stations that the country will change, it will be better, the country will return onto the peaceful path, the country will get back to caring about people, and we, the second largest political force [in Ukraine], will ensure that it happens," Boiko said.

As of 6 p.m. Moscow time (15:00 GMT), exit polls currently suggest that five parties make it beyond the 5 percent threshold to win parliament seats. The Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads the vote with 43.9 percent. Opposition Platform - For Life comes second with 11.5 percent, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.9 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland gathers 7.6 percent of the vote, and the Voice party of Svyatoslav Vakarchuk has 6.3 percent.