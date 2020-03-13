Ukraine to Close Borders to Foreigners in 48 Hours for 2 Weeks Over Coronavirus - Official

Ukraine will close borders to foreigners in the next 48 hours for two weeks over the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said Friday

"In 48 hours, our country will close borders to foreign nationals," Danilov said.