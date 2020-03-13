UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Close Borders To Foreigners Over Coronavirus

Ukraine said Friday it is closing its borders to foreign nationals for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Ukraine said Friday it is closing its borders to foreign nationals for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Ukraine's borders will be closed to foreign citizens for two weeks," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the country's Security and Defence Council, told reporters, adding that the measure will take effect in 48 hours.

