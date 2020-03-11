UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Close Schools, Universities Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:17 PM

Ukrainian authorities announced Wednesday they were closing schools and universities across the country for three weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Ukrainian authorities announced Wednesday they were closing schools and universities across the country for three weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government said in a statement it was also banning all mass events in the country with more than 200 expected participants.

It also banned spectators from attending sporting events.

The measures will take effect from Thursday.

Ukrainian authorities have so far announced just one confirmed case of COVID-19, but there is widespread concern in the country as many Ukrainians work in European nations affected by the virus, including Italy.

Ukraine's capital Kiev also announced similar measures, saying it was closing schools and universities until the end of March to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We are introducing preventive measures in Kiev as of March 12," mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

Kindergartens, movie theatres and entertainment centres will also be closed and mass events cancelled, Klitschko said on Facebook.

"Even though not a single case of the coronavirus has been registered in Kiev, we have decided not to wait and protect the residents of the city."The authorities also banned until June 1 the exports of masks and other gear to ensure there are no shortages of protective equipment.

Ukraine's only confirmed coronavirus patient is a resident of the southwestern city of Chernivci who has recently travelled to Italy.

