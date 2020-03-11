Ukraine To Close Schools, Universities Over Virus
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:14 PM
Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Ukrainian authorities announced Wednesday they were closing schools and universities across the country for three weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Ukrainian government said in a statement it was also banning all mass events in the country with more than 200 expected participants. The measures will take effect from Thursday.