Ukraine to close schools, universities over virus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Ukrainian authorities announced Wednesday they were closing schools and universities across the country for three weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Ukrainian government said in a statement it was also banning all mass events in the country with more than 200 expected participants. The measures will take effect from Thursday.