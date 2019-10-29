UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Conduct Drills On Oct 31 - Nov 4 Near Border With Crimea - Air Force

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Ukraine to Conduct Drills on Oct 31 - Nov 4 Near Border With Crimea - Air Force

Tactical exercises with live firing from Buk M1 and S-300PT missile systems will be held on October 31 - November 4 in Ukraine's Kherson region near the border with Russia's Crimea, the Ukrainian Air Force Command said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Tactical exercises with live firing from Buk M1 and S-300PT missile systems will be held on October 31 - November 4 in Ukraine's Kherson region near the border with Russia's Crimea, the Ukrainian Air Force Command said Tuesday.

"On October 31 - November 4, 2019, at the Yagorlyk state test range of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, tactical exercises with live firing with units of Buk M1, S-300PT, control flight tests of missiles for air defense missile systems S-300PT, S-300PS, S-300V1 will be conducted," it said.

The firing is to take place in the Black Sea off the coast of the Kherson region. The command said all users had been warned about the closure of air and maritime space in the area of live firing.

