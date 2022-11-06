UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Create Fleet Of Marine Drones - President

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday his intention to create a fleet of sea drones, adding that a fundraising platform will be launched next week.

"Next week we will launch another fundraising direction - to accumulate funds for a fleet of marine drones," Zelenskyy said in his video message.

According to him, Kiev needs sea drones to protect the country's waters.

"Everyone has already seen how it works," Zelenskyy added.

On October 29, the Russian defense ministry said that Ukraine conducted a drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in the Bay of Sevastopol in Crimea.

The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, with Ukraine using the security corridor agreed under the UN-backed grain deal.

The attack prompted Russia to suspend its participation in the grain deal last week until it received written guarantees from Ukraine that it would refrain from similar attacks in the future. Turkey brokered Russia's return to the deal on Wednesday.

