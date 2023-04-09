Close
Ukraine To Deplete Resources To Provide Medium-Range Air Defense By May 23 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Ukraine to Deplete Resources to Provide Medium-Range Air Defense by May 23 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The Ukrainian military's capabilities to provide medium-range air defense will be completely exhausted by May 23, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing leaked US intelligence documents.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US military documents relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East.

Ukraine's "ability to provide medium range air defense to protect the (front lines) will be completely reduced by May 23. (Ukraine is) assessed to withstand 2-3 more wave strikes," one of leaked assessment papers from Pentagon, dated late February, said, according to the Washington Post.

Leaked US military and intelligence documents point to Ukraine's alarming shortage of Western-supplied equipment, particularly ammunition and air defense systems, the newspaper reported.

"As 1st Layer Defense munitions run out, 2nd and 3rd Layer expenditure rates will increase, reducing the ability to defend against Russian aerial attacks from all altitudes," the leaked document said, as quoted by the news outlet.

Documents, prepared between late February and early March for senior officials of the Pentagon, suggest that Ukrainian forces should make it a priority to ensure that air defense systems are used against Russian fighters and helicopters and not against lesser threats like drones.

Additionally, the US military analysts were also concerned with artillery shells, whose stocks, according to their forecasts, could be depleted within "days."

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

