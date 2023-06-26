Open Menu

Ukraine To Deploy F-16 Fighter Jets At Bases With Other Fighters If Delivered - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Ukraine to Deploy F-16 Fighter Jets at Bases With Other Fighters If Delivered - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) F-16 fighters, if provided to Kiev will be deployed at airfields with other Ukrainian aviation, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on Monday.

"We are constantly asked 'how will you hide them (F-16 jets), how will they perform tasks? They will all be destroyed.' Our aircraft perform tasks at dozens of operational airfields and perform dozens of sorties. F-16 aircraft will perform the same tasks and be deployed where our aviation is now located," Ignat told Ukrainian broadcaster Rada.

Last week, Politico reported, citing sources that Ukraine may receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Western allies in early 2024, with the Netherlands and Denmark expected to be the first suppliers.

Earlier in June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the timing of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has earlier warned that the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Progress Same Kiev Netherlands Denmark May June All From

Recent Stories

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

13 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

3 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

3 hours ago
Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

4 hours ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

4 hours ago
 US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World