Ukraine to Deploy F-16 Fighter Jets at Bases With Other Fighters If Delivered - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) F-16 fighters, if provided to Kiev will be deployed at airfields with other Ukrainian aviation, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on Monday.

"We are constantly asked 'how will you hide them (F-16 jets), how will they perform tasks? They will all be destroyed.' Our aircraft perform tasks at dozens of operational airfields and perform dozens of sorties. F-16 aircraft will perform the same tasks and be deployed where our aviation is now located," Ignat told Ukrainian broadcaster Rada.

Last week, Politico reported, citing sources that Ukraine may receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Western allies in early 2024, with the Netherlands and Denmark expected to be the first suppliers.

Earlier in June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the timing of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has earlier warned that the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.