Ukraine to Direct $150Mln of US Military Aid to Boosting Combat Capabilities - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Ukraine will channel the $150 million approved by the US as the second part of its security assistance package into securing the country's borders, maintaining territorial integrity and improving its interoperability with NATO, Minister of Defence Anrii Taran said in a statement on Saturday.

"This assistance package is aimed at increasing the combat capabilities of the defence forces of Ukraine, improving the management of units and the elements of electronic warfare," Taran said, as quoted by the ministry.

The assistance package is known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and will include training, equipment and advisory efforts, according to the US Department of Defense.

"The United States partners provide us with unprecedented support in strengthening our defence capabilities and national resilience," Taran added.

From 2014 to 2021, Ukraine received around $2.5 billion in defence assistance from the US government. Additionally, the Ukraine Security Partnership Act of 2021, which was passed by the US House of Representatives and the US Senate and signed by the US President Joe Biden, will increase Ukraine's annual military aid to $300 million.

According to the US Department of Defense, the US will continue to assist Ukraine in order to help it advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and democratic transition.