UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Double Number Of Border Guards In Service Over Migration Threat From Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:05 PM

Ukraine to Double Number of Border Guards in Service Over Migration Threat From Belarus

Ukraine will double the number of border guards on the state border due to the threat of illegal migration from Belarus, the National Guard and the National Police will also be involved, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Ukraine will double the number of border guards on the state border due to the threat of illegal migration from Belarus, the National Guard and the National Police will also be involved, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

"As for the border guards, their number will double at the state border. Serious reserves of the National Guard and the National Police will also be involved, which will be deployed near the border. mobile groups will also function, move along the border to detect illegal border crossings." Monastyrsky said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Interior Minister Mobile Belarus Border From

Recent Stories

Health services will be available to all through S ..

Health services will be available to all through Sehat Sahulat card: Dr Faisal S ..

5 minutes ago
 Two killed in firing incident

Two killed in firing incident

5 minutes ago
 England post 166-4 in T20 World Cup semi-final

England post 166-4 in T20 World Cup semi-final

6 minutes ago
 US Charges 3 With $3.5Mln Fraud Using Fake Politic ..

US Charges 3 With $3.5Mln Fraud Using Fake Political Action Committees - Justice ..

6 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution to restore nati ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution to restore national holiday on Nov 9

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 108836 cusecs water

IRSA releases 108836 cusecs water

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.