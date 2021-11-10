Ukraine to Double Number of Border Guards in Service Over Migration Threat From Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Ukraine will double the number of border guards on the state border due to the threat of illegal migration from Belarus, the National Guard and the National Police will also be involved, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

"As for the border guards, their number will double at the state border. Serious reserves of the National Guard and the National Police will also be involved, which will be deployed near the border. mobile groups will also function, move along the border to detect illegal border crossings." Monastyrsky said at a briefing on Wednesday.