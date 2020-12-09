Ukraine to Drop Coal as Power Source by 2070 - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Ukraine intends to completely stop using coal as a fuel source by 2070, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine is about to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which was established in 2017 with the aim to phase out coal by 2030 in EU and OECD countries and by 2050 in the rest of the world.

"We are planning to gradually decrease the number of coal mines by 2050 and abandon the use of fossil fuel by 2070, becoming climate neutral," Shmyhal said at the first Germany-Ukraine Energy Day event, which took place online.

The official added that it would be hard for the country to reach such a lofty goal by itself meaning that it is necessary for Kiev to attract international financial and technological support.

Due to the ongoing conflict in the breakaway Donbas region, Ukraine has lost access to its hard coal mines, leaving Kiev with only those producing gas coal.