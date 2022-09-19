Ukraine to Establish Military Administrations in 15 Settlements in Kherson Region - Kiev

Kiev will establish military administrations in 15 settlements in the Kherson region retaken by Ukrainian forces from Russia during a counter-offensive in the southern part of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Kiev will establish military administrations in 15 settlements in the Kherson region retaken by Ukrainian forces from Russia during a counter-offensive in the southern part of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Monday.

Since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Russian military took control of the Kherson, and part of the Zaporizhzhia regions, including large cities such as Kherson, Melitopol and Berdyansk, and cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of Azov. In late August, Ukrainian troops began a counteroffensive in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions and captured significant swaths of territories.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kherson Regional State Administration shall carry out, in accordance with the law of Ukraine 'On the legal regime of martial law,' measures related to the formation of military administrations specified in article 1 of this decree.

This decree shall enter into force from the day of its publication," the decree published by Zelenskyy's office read.

According to the document, military administrations will be established in the villages of Askania-Nova, Borozens'ke, Velyki Kopani, Velyka Lepetykha, Verkhnii Rohachyk, Hornostaivka, Zelenyi Pid, Kalynivs'ke, Mylove, Myrne, Novomykolaivka, Novotroits'ke, Stanislav, Yuvileine and in the city of Kherson.

In late August, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had moved its troops in the regions of Kharkiv and Kherson to other positions and regrouped to more effectively continue the military operation in the Donbas. The Ukrainian counter-offensive attempts have been repulsed while their troops are suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment, it added.