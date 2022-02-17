UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Evacuate President, Parliament To Lviv If Donbas Operation Fails - Militia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Ukrainian government plans to evacuate the presidential office, parliament and ministries to the western city of Lviv if its assault on the eastern Donetsk region fails, a spokesperson for the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said Thursday.

"Our intelligence agents tell us that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing to evacuate the Ukrainian president's office, the Verkhovna Rada, the National Security and Defense Council, the Defense Ministry and other ministries and agencies as it continues to build up attack capabilities in Donbas," the spokesperson told reporters.

