Ukraine to Expand Diplomatic Influence in South Asia - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Ukraine is currently looking into expanding its diplomatic presence in South Asia, the country's deputy foreign minister, Yevgheniy Yenin, said on Tuesday.

"A lot of global trends and challenges take place in South Asia, and it is high time we started to focus more on our presence in the region. We are considering opportunities for more active participation in regional processes through the expansion of our diplomatic presence," Yenin said during the forum on Kiev's Asian strategy and Japan-Ukraine relations.

He noted that Japan is a vital partner in this endeavor.

"The amount of financial support we [Ukraine] have received from Japan since the declaration of independence is astonishing. As of now, it has reached over $3 billion," Yenin said.

According to Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Ukraine strives to become a stable partner to Japan in issues related to security, battling the pandemic, and global warming. He added that Kiev is also highly interested in close cooperation in science, technology and financial areas.