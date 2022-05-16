Ukraine to Get $100Mln Loan From Japan on Preferential Terms - Finance Ministry

An agreement for a $100 million loan to Ukraine on special terms was signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) An agreement for a $100 million loan to Ukraine on special terms was signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"Today, May 16, 2022, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko and President of Japan International Cooperation Agency Dr. Akihiko Tanaka signed a USD 100 million loan agreement for Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

This is the first part of the financial assistance agreed upon by Ukraine and Japan, it will be directed to the state budget, primarily designed to support the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that its operation targets military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.