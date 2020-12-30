UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Get 1.8Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine By China's Sinovac - Zelenskyy Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Ukraine to Get 1.8Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine by China's Sinovac - Zelenskyy Office

Ukraine's health ministry has signed a contract with China's Sinovac Biotech to secure urgent delivery of 1.8 million doses of the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Ukraine's health ministry has signed a contract with China's Sinovac Biotech to secure urgent delivery of 1.8 million doses of the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Wednesday.

According to the presidential office, negotiations started back in September.

"Implementing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's task, the health ministry signed a contract on Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against COVID-19 ... deliveries to the Ukrainian territory at the earliest opportunity," the presidential office said in a statement.

