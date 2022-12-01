UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Get $75Mln From Amazon For Digital Transformation - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ukraine to Get $75Mln From Amazon for Digital Transformation - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Ukraine has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Amazon Web Services on the digital transformation of the country for 2023, toward which the US company will allocate $75 million, the Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said on Thursday.

"Amazon will give Ukraine $75 million support, signed a memorandum of cooperation for 2023. Amazon AWS (Amazon Web Services) was among the first to help hold the country's digital infrastructure together at the start of the full-scale war. The company provided services worth millions of Dollars to store about 100 state registries," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov also said that the Ukrainian ministry of finance continues to cooperate with Amazon in the field of cloud technology, in addition, the company also helps to train Ukrainians in IT specialties.

According to the minister, more than 11,000 Ukrainians joined the education program, which was launched in October with the support of the Polish government.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, financial and cyber aid. In late October, a study by the Russia's IT security company StormWall revealed that the number of DDoS attacks grew worldwide by 90% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year, with the duration of attacks also increasing by 60%.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Education Russia Company Same Kiev February October Government Million

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

1 hour ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

2 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

3 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.