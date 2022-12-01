Ukraine to Get $75Mln From Amazon for Digital Transformation - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Ukraine has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Amazon Web Services on the digital transformation of the country for 2023, toward which the US company will allocate $75 million, the Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said on Thursday.

"Amazon will give Ukraine $75 million support, signed a memorandum of cooperation for 2023. Amazon AWS (Amazon Web Services) was among the first to help hold the country's digital infrastructure together at the start of the full-scale war. The company provided services worth millions of Dollars to store about 100 state registries," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov also said that the Ukrainian ministry of finance continues to cooperate with Amazon in the field of cloud technology, in addition, the company also helps to train Ukrainians in IT specialties.

According to the minister, more than 11,000 Ukrainians joined the education program, which was launched in October with the support of the Polish government.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, financial and cyber aid. In late October, a study by the Russia's IT security company StormWall revealed that the number of DDoS attacks grew worldwide by 90% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year, with the duration of attacks also increasing by 60%.