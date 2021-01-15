UrduPoint.com
Ukraine to Have Enough Vaccine to Immunize Everyone Willing in 2021 - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Ukraine will have enough vaccine doses this year to vaccinate everyone willing against the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

In mid-December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had tasked the health ministry with acquiring first COVID-19 doses in January or February at the latest. The country has signed technical documents with the WHO-sponsored global COVAX facility for the supply of 8 million vaccine doses and a contract for 1.9 million doses with China's Sinovac. Earlier in the month, Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company Biolik announced filing a request to register the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

"As of today, Ukraine has signed contracts for millions of vaccine doses, which will be enough to vaccinate everyone willing during this year," Shmyhal told the Ukrainian 1+1 tv channel.

The prime minister noted that the government had already inked all necessary documents on a quick shipment of the first COVAX batch and expected it to arrive no later than February.

Shmyhal also stated that the country would use only vaccines that were registered by the WHO in accordance with the international rules.

"If the Sinovac vaccine does not meet those criteria, or any other vaccine ... does not meet those criteria, Ukraine will not use them," Shmyhal added.

On Tuesday, Brazilian biologic research center Butantan Institute said that the general efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine was 50.38 percent in a late-stage trial conducted in the Latin American country. Last week, the institute said the vaccine's efficacy was 78 percent, which is referred to as clinical efficacy. According to Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, the country will receive its money back if Sinovac shows an efficacy rate of less than 70 percent during a late-stage trial in Ukraine.

