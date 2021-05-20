UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Hold Military Parade August 24 To Mark 30th Independence Anniversary- Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a large-scale military parade would be held on August 24, which marks the 30th anniversary of his country's independence

"There will be a parade. There will be a large-scale military parade, both on land and on water.

It will be held both on the Dnieper River, in Odessa, and in Kiev, on the Maidan [Nezalezhnosti square]," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

Representatives of 30 countries will be invited to the celebrations, including presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and parliament speakers, the Ukrainian leader added.

