Ukraine To Hold Military Parade August 24 To Mark 30th Independence Anniversary- Zelenskyy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:05 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a large-scale military parade would be held on August 24, which marks the 30th anniversary of his country's independence.
"There will be a parade. There will be a large-scale military parade, both on land and on water.
It will be held both on the Dnieper River, in Odessa, and in Kiev, on the Maidan [Nezalezhnosti square]," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.
Representatives of 30 countries will be invited to the celebrations, including presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and parliament speakers, the Ukrainian leader added.