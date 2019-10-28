Ukraine to Implement WTO Decision on Dispute With Russia on 'Energy Corrections' - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine said in the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it intended to implement the decision on a dispute with Russia on "energy corrections", a source in the WTO told reporters

On Monday, the organization's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) held a meeting.

The source said Ukraine had made a statement on its intention to implement the WTO conclusions in the dispute with Russia over anti-dumping measures imposed on the import of ammonium nitrate from Russia. The source added that Ukraine noted it would need some time for that.

In mid-September Ukraine lost to Russia the WTO dispute over anti-dumping measures for ammonium nitrate of Russian origin.

Russia disputed the so-called "energy correction" method, used to calculate the cost of Russian products, when instead of Russian market energy prices, prices on the markets of third countries are used.

Based on the results of the dispute's review by a group of WTO arbitrators, Ukraine was ordered to eliminate the violations. Kiev, disagreeing with this decision, appealed it. The WTO Appellate Body upheld the conclusions of the arbitration group, confirming the Russian position and actually securing victory for Moscow.