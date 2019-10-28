UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Implement WTO Decision On Dispute With Russia On 'Energy Corrections' - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:41 PM

Ukraine to Implement WTO Decision on Dispute With Russia on 'Energy Corrections' - Source

Ukraine said in the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it intended to implement the decision on a dispute with Russia on "energy corrections", a source in the WTO told reporters

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Ukraine said in the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it intended to implement the decision on a dispute with Russia on "energy corrections", a source in the WTO told reporters.

On Monday, the organization's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) held a meeting.

The source said Ukraine had made a statement on its intention to implement the WTO conclusions in the dispute with Russia over anti-dumping measures imposed on the import of ammonium nitrate from Russia. The source added that Ukraine noted it would need some time for that.

In mid-September Ukraine lost to Russia the WTO dispute over anti-dumping measures for ammonium nitrate of Russian origin.

Russia disputed the so-called "energy correction" method, used to calculate the cost of Russian products, when instead of Russian market energy prices, prices on the markets of third countries are used.

Based on the results of the dispute's review by a group of WTO arbitrators, Ukraine was ordered to eliminate the violations. Kiev, disagreeing with this decision, appealed it. The WTO Appellate Body upheld the conclusions of the arbitration group, confirming the Russian position and actually securing victory for Moscow.

Related Topics

World Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RAK, Pakistan discuss economic cooperation

59 seconds ago

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French FM

31 minutes ago

18 outlaws including six gamblers held in Islamaba ..

4 minutes ago

Shifa International Hospital vows to emphasize str ..

5 minutes ago

Slovak Police Discover 11 Unaccompanied Refugee Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.