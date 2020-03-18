Ukraine to Introduce 65% Tariffs on Russian Coal, Electricity Staring April 1

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet of ministers on Wednesday introduced a special 65 percent tariff on coal and electric energy imports from Russia, with the exception of anthracitic and coking coal, starting April 1.

"We suggest ...

introducing an additional special tariff of 65 percent on electric energy ... and all types of coal, except anthracitic and coking coal for the energy and metal industries, starting April 1, 2020," Minister for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko said at the cabinet meeting.