Ukraine To Join EU Sanctions Against Belarusian Officials - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Ukraine to Join EU Sanctions Against Belarusian Officials - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Kiev will join personal sanctions introduced by the European Union on Belarusian officials in response to the recent presidential election and mishandling of the opposition protests, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

In early October, the Council of the European Union introduced restrictive measures targeting 40 individuals who, according to the bloc, are responsible for rigging the August 9 presidential election and the subsequent violent crackdown on peaceful protests across the country. On Monday, the council expressed readiness to impose further sanctions, which may personally target Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"As for the sanctions that have already been introduced, we will join them.

As for new sanctions, we will act in accordance with an agreed scheme ” first, the EU approves the sanctions, and then, we consider joining them," Kuleba said at a briefing.

The EU toughened its stance on Lukashenko after the Belarusian president claimed victory in the August 9 election and cracked down on peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to protest the official results. Brussels has denounced the election results and backed Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition candidate who lost to Lukashenko in the elections.

Mass protests across Belarus are still ongoing. Belarusian law enforcement agencies regularly report new arrests of protesters who they say breach public order and security.

