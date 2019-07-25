Ukraine to Launch Serial Assembly of Armored Vehicles in Thailand - State Defense Concern

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Ukrainian State Concern Ukroboronprom said on Thursday it had sent a BTR-3KSH command armored vehicle to Thailand for launching serial assembly in the south Asian country.

In April, Ukroboronprom said that it had manufactured a BTR-3KSH command armored vehicle, designed for controlling units during combat. The concern pointed out that the vehicles were equipped with unmanned control systems. Such vehicles are also armed with a remote-controlled combat module, equipped with a 12.

7-mm machine gun, thermal observation device and smoke screen systems. The vehicle's speed may reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).

"Ukroboronprom has sent to Thailand the first BTR-3KSH car assembly set for license assembly in this country," the concern's press service said, citing its Director Pavlo Bukin.

Ukroboronprom added that the cooperation with Thailand would allow Ukraine to launch serial production of BTR-3KSH vehicles.