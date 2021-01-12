UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Pay $1.6Bln In Loan Repayments, Interest To IMF In 2021 - National Bank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:29 PM

Ukraine to Pay $1.6Bln in Loan Repayments, Interest to IMF in 2021 - National Bank

The volume of Ukraine's planned payments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2021 is about $1.6 billion, of which almost $1.36 billion is principal debt repayment and $260 million is interest, National Bank of Ukraine Board Chair Bohdan Danylyshyn said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The volume of Ukraine's planned payments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2021 is about $1.6 billion, of which almost $1.36 billion is principal debt repayment and $260 million is interest, National Bank of Ukraine Board Chair Bohdan Danylyshyn said Tuesday.

"The volume of planned state payments to the IMF in 2021 is about $1.6 billion, of which almost $1.36 billion is repayment of the principal amount of the debt, and $260 million is interest payments. The need to refinance Ukraine's debt to the IMF requires the parties to fulfill their obligations under the current Stand-By Agreement, which will allow Ukraine to attract IMF funding in the amount of about $2.9 billion. It will correspond to the amount of four tranches of the loan within the corresponding quota, two of which were provided for receipt in 2020," Danylyshyn wrote on his Facebook page.

The IMF Executive Board approved the 18-month $5 billion Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine in June 2020. The new program aims to help Ukraine deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiev received the first tranche of about $2.1 billion after parliament passed the law on the non-return of nationalized banks to former shareholders and the law allowing the sale of agricultural land. Subsequent tranches were conditioned on the tightening of the fiscal policy, the discussion of which led to cooperation being frozen.

On December 21, the Ukrainian National Bank met the basic requirements for the beginning of the IMF mission's work in the country. On Monday, the mission resumed its review of the stand-by program.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Ukraine Parliament Facebook Sale Kiev June December 2020 Agreement National Bank Of Pakistan Billion Million

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condoles death of Haji Nawaz Kho ..

17 minutes ago

European stocks, dollar decline as bitcoin steadie ..

17 minutes ago

France, Germany Continue Joint Efforts to Reach La ..

17 minutes ago

Washing your clothes can create Arctic microplasti ..

17 minutes ago

PDM wants NAB closure just to end their corruption ..

23 minutes ago

Eight armed men arrested outside sessions court

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.