Ukraine to Provide Turkey With Aircraft to Fight Fires - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Ukrainian authorities will provide Turkey with an aircraft to fight forest fires that have engulfed the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

On Wednesday, a severe wildfire was reported in the Mavangat area, east of Turkey's resort city of Anatalya. Due to strong winds and hot weather, the flame quickly spread over a large area. The fire in Manavgat was brought under control on Thursday. Three people died, 122 were injured. In total, 41 forest fires have occurred in 13 Turkish provinces over the past two days, 31 of them have been brought under control.

"Ukraine will provide Turkey with all the necessary assistance. Our firefighting plane will depart to Turkey tomorrow. Ukrainian people will stand together with the friendly Turkish people at this hard time," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

In addition, Zelenskyy expressed his sincere condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the large-scale fires.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that his ministry was working out schemes for the return of its citizens from Turkey in case the situation worsens.