Ukraine to Purchase More Turkish-Made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022 - Defense Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Ukraine will purchase more Turkish-made Bayraktar combat drones next year, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said after the visit to the conflict-torn region of Donbas.

Last month, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that the military destroyed an enemy howitzer with a guided bomb launched with a Bayraktar strike drone in Donbas. Under the Minsk agreements, only the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's mission is allowed to use drones in Donbas.

"Our Turkish partners have announced that they are using Ukrainian engines to produce Bayraktars.

We are going to buy more (Bayraktars) next year. But I point out that will be Ukrainian Bayraktars. They will be produced in Turkey but they will be Ukrainian ones, in service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They will be used because we must protect our independence, also in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter," Reznikov said on late Friday, as quoted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The chief commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said, in turn, that the army was permanently ready to use the Bayraktar drones in Donbas.