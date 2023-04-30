UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Raise Electricity Rates To Repair Power System - Deputy Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Ukraine to Raise Electricity Rates to Repair Power System - Deputy Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Ukraine will have to increase electricity prices as a necessary measure so as to restore the country's power infrastructure and prepare it for next winter, Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Farid Safarov said.

"Any tariff changes during peak growth are difficult and forced decisions. Now the government and NEURC (National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities) are working to understand how much the tariff should be increased. But we will still have to make such a decision, otherwise the energy system will not be able not only to recover, but also to prepare for next winter, which could be much more difficult than the previous one," Safarov told the Rada broadcaster.

He estimated that Ukraine requires $3.4 billion in 2023 to repair its power system, which comprises of $1.2 billion for purchasing certain resources and the rest for upgrading power transmission lines, distribution and restoration of capacities.

Ukraine's news outlet Klymenko Time previously reported, citing NEURC calculations, that nearly 150 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($4.12 billion) may have to be drawn from the state budget if the existing power tariffs are not adjusted. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government decided not to change the tariffs until the end of May.

Current electricity prices stand at 1.44 hryvnias for consumption under 250 kWh per month and 1.68 above this threshold, the report said.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Budget May From Government Billion

Recent Stories

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

37 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

10 hours ago
 Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.