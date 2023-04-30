Ukraine to Raise Electricity Rates to Repair Power System - Deputy Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Ukraine will have to increase electricity prices as a necessary measure so as to restore the country's power infrastructure and prepare it for next winter, Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Farid Safarov said.

"Any tariff changes during peak growth are difficult and forced decisions. Now the government and NEURC (National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities) are working to understand how much the tariff should be increased. But we will still have to make such a decision, otherwise the energy system will not be able not only to recover, but also to prepare for next winter, which could be much more difficult than the previous one," Safarov told the Rada broadcaster.

He estimated that Ukraine requires $3.4 billion in 2023 to repair its power system, which comprises of $1.2 billion for purchasing certain resources and the rest for upgrading power transmission lines, distribution and restoration of capacities.

Ukraine's news outlet Klymenko Time previously reported, citing NEURC calculations, that nearly 150 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($4.12 billion) may have to be drawn from the state budget if the existing power tariffs are not adjusted. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government decided not to change the tariffs until the end of May.

Current electricity prices stand at 1.44 hryvnias for consumption under 250 kWh per month and 1.68 above this threshold, the report said.