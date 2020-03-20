Ukraine to Receive 10Mln COVID-19 Tests, 1Mln Masks From China Within 2 Days - President

Ukraine is set to receive a crucial shipment of aid from China to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday

"In the next 48 hours, we expect the following items to be delivered to Ukraine from China: 10 million high-precision laboratory tests that will be distributed throughout Ukraine, 10 lung ventilators, 1 million masks that will be provided to Ukrainian pharmacies," Zelenskyy said in a statement published on his official website.

In addition, China will send 100,000 heavy-duty masks for doctors and 10,000 liters of disinfectants, the statement read.

Zelenskyy said that Kiev had also received the first batch of rapid tests made by the Institute of Molecular Biology of the National academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

As of Friday, Ukraine has registered 26 cases of infection and three deaths as a result, according to health authorities in Kiev.

The move is the latest step in China's effort to aid the world's fight against COVID-19, since the spread of the virus has begun ease on its territory.

Over the past week, China had sent similar shipments and medical professionals to Iran, Iraq, Italy, Spain, France and other countries.