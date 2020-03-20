UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Receive 10Mln COVID-19 Tests, 1Mln Masks From China Within 2 Days - President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Ukraine to Receive 10Mln COVID-19 Tests, 1Mln Masks From China Within 2 Days - President

Ukraine is set to receive a crucial shipment of aid from China to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday

Kiev (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Ukraine is set to receive a crucial shipment of aid from China to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"In the next 48 hours, we expect the following items to be delivered to Ukraine from China: 10 million high-precision laboratory tests that will be distributed throughout Ukraine, 10 lung ventilators, 1 million masks that will be provided to Ukrainian pharmacies," Zelenskyy said in a statement published on his official website.

In addition, China will send 100,000 heavy-duty masks for doctors and 10,000 liters of disinfectants, the statement read.

Zelenskyy said that Kiev had also received the first batch of rapid tests made by the Institute of Molecular Biology of the National academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

As of Friday, Ukraine has registered 26 cases of infection and three deaths as a result, according to health authorities in Kiev.

The move is the latest step in China's effort to aid the world's fight against COVID-19, since the spread of the virus has begun ease on its territory.

Over the past week, China had sent similar shipments and medical professionals to Iran, Iraq, Italy, Spain, France and other countries.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Iran China Iraq France Kiev Spain Italy From Million

Recent Stories

UVAS temporarily shifts all clinical services to V ..

33 minutes ago

Black laws cannot deter Kashmiris from liberation ..

36 minutes ago

Improved justice system first step towards welfare ..

36 minutes ago

Russian Military Holds Drills Against Spread of Co ..

4 minutes ago

Umar Akmal charged by PCB

37 minutes ago

Coronavirus damaging our fragile economy: Mian Zah ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.