Ukraine To Receive 200,000 Tests For COVID-19 From South Korea, China - President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Ukraine to Receive 200,000 Tests for COVID-19 From South Korea, China - President

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Ukraine expects two planes, from South Korea and China, to deliver 200,000 tests for the coronavirus and other medical equipment on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian government extended quarantine until April 24 because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus. The Cabinet of Ministers previously imposed quarantine in all educational institutions of the country and banned mass events. The subway does not work. Citizens who have returned from abroad sign a 14-day quarantine obligation through self-isolation.

"A plane departs tonight from South Korea to deliver 100,000 test systems based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Tomorrow, we expect the arrival of about 200,000 special medical respirators, protective suits for doctors, 100,000 PCR tests, medical ventilators, and a large number of masks for pharmacies from China," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

According to the president, the plane will then fly away again for the same amount of medical stuff.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry reported 156 cases of coronavirus infection in the country so far. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 patients in the Ukrainian capital had increased to 47 from 40 over the past day.

