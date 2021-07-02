UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Receive 2Mln Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Via COVAX - Health Minister

Ukraine to Receive 2Mln Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Via COVAX - Health Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Ukraine expects to receive 2 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine from the United States through the international COVAX shot-sharing mechanism, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on Thursday.

"We have agreed with the US, they promise to supply us with 2 million doses of the vaccine," Liashko said, as cited by the RBC Ukraine news agency, adding that Washington and Kiev "signed all the documents via COVAX."

The shipments are scheduled for July.

Ukraine is also expected to receive an additional 5.32 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine and another 2 million doses from Pfizer in July.

Ukraine started its mass vaccination campaign in February. Apart from the American and Chinese vaccines, Ukraine's immunization campaign uses AstraZeneca's vaccine, as well as its Indian-produced version, Covishield. Last month, Kiev registered the Italian version of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish drugmaker.

